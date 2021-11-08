Have you tried iMessage effects on Mac? Bored with the same old iMessage screen? Want some effects added to it? The iMessage screen effects can help you to spice up your messages or conversation, all can be done right from your Mac. If you want to make your iMessage conversations interesting, use the iMessage Effects.

How to use iMessage effects on Mac

To use iMessage effects on Mac, you have to keep your Mac updated to the latest version. Make sure that your Mac is running at least macOS Big Sur or later to use iMessage effects features. You will be able to use this effect while using iMessage.

Step 1: Launch the Messages app on your Mac.

Launch the app on your Mac. Step 2: Open the conversation or the thread where you want to send the effect.

Open the conversation or the thread where you want to send the effect. Step 3: Next, type any text you want to send to the contact but do not send it yet, click on the app drawer.

Next, type any text you want to send to the contact but do not send it yet, click on the app drawer. Step 4: Choose iMessage Effects to proceed to the next step. Here, you will see the preview of all the iMessage effects that are available. Swipe through them and choose anyone that suits your typed conversation.

Step 5: Click on the Blue arrow icon to send the message.

Click on the icon to send the message. Step 6: To cancel it and exit the effects menu, click on the X button.

That’s it, you are all set to use the iMessage effects using your Mac. You can choose from a total of 12 iMessage effects, they include both screen effects and bubble effects.

Like this guide? More Mac and Windows stuff are available below, take a look.

More of these can be found here at – Mac, Windows, iPhone, and iPad tutorials. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure to follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube