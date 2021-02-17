How to force restart M1 MacBooks and Mac Mini [M1 Chip]

The new Mac computers with M1 chip are amazing, powerful yet battery efficient. But whether your M1 Mac is frozen or hangs for some reason, you might want to try a force restart on it. Here’s how to force restart Mac computers powered by M1 chips.

How to force restart M1 MacBooks and Mac Mini

Step 1: Simply press and hold the Touch ID button located to the right of the Touch Bar until the screen turns black.

Step 2: After a few seconds once the screen goes black, again press and hold the Touch ID until you see the Apple logo on the screen.

Step 3: Once you see the system is booting up, you can release the finger. This will force restart your M1 Mac.

The steps are pretty much the same for other Macs with M1 chip, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. For Mac Mini, press and hold the power button located on the rear side next to the power input and follow the above procedure. This way you can force restart your M1 Mac computer.

