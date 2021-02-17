How to disable app tracking on iPhones and iPads

The apps installed on your iPhone and iPad can track your app data for showing you the targeted ads. If you don’t know, you are shown ads that are similar to your interest based on your internet activity and app usage. But with the new privacy feature on iOS 14, you can simply put a full stop and not let apps and websites track your data. Here’s how.

Note: The app tracking feature is supported in iOS14 or later. Make sure you have updated your iPhone (or iPad) to get started with this guide. Tracking refers to the act of linking user or device data collected from your app with user or device data collected from other companies’ apps, websites, or offline properties for targeted advertising or advertising measurement purposes. Tracking also refers to sharing user or device data with data brokers.

How to disable app tracking on iPhone

Step 1: Head to the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Under the Settings, swipe down to the bottom and tap on the Privacy to change the privacy settings.

Step 3: Now, tap on Tracking located right below Location Services .

Step 4: Tap on the slider Allow Apps to Request to Track to disable it. This will stop apps from tracking automatically and you will be asked to give permission to track third-party apps and websites.

The next time you use the app and it needs data for tracking, you will be asked to allow the app to track your data, select Ask App Not to Track. This will prevent the app from using your data to deliver personalized ads to you.

That’s how you can disable app tracking on your iPhone. If you want more iPhone guides and tutorials, take a look at them below.

