Android 12 user interface could include elements of “Material NEXT” design

Google will be launching the next-generation Android 12 mobile operating system in the coming months. Before that, we will see a few beta versions of the same. But ahead of the rollout, we have got some interesting information related to the OS.

As per the reports, Google is planning an overhaul of the user interface for the upcoming Android 12 operating system. The new design is expected to be a major improvement over the company’s current Material Design.

The design is being referred to as “Material NEXT” and we expect to see some elements of it in Android 12. While not much is known about this, leaked screenshots reveal that the new UI will be available for the notifications panel and Quick Settings panel, among others.

There will also be a new “letterboxing” feature that will help the users to frame applications inside a window. Apart from that, some other new features expected in the newer version of the Android operating system include an updated Always-on display, advanced lock screen features, dynamic splash screens, and more.

The leaked images for the Android 12 operating system feature a theme called “Silk” which is expected to be made available for Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphones. It may also be extended to Android or Google TVs as well.

There is also a possibility that the company may also introduce a new system-wide native theming engine with Android 12. A tweak to the Android Runtime Resource Overlay is also expected, among several other changes and improvements.

