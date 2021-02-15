Smartphones with 100 MP front-facing camera tipped to launch soon

Smartphone cameras are getting more and more advanced with each new iteration. The advancement in smartphone cameras comes in both forms — higher megapixel count and unique or advanced features.

While some smartphone makers focused on selfie cameras for some time, the primary focus in recent years has been the back camera configuration. But now it is being said that the devices with 100-megapixel front-facing cameras aren’t far away.

According to the popular Digital Chat Station account on Weibo, the 100 MP selfie camera smartphones are coming. However, no further details related to this have been shared at this time but we expect to know more in the coming weeks.

While nothing much is known about this at this point in time, it’s likely that the companies will be focusing on the beautification feature for this upcoming camera sensor given that the primary usage of the front-facing camera is taking selfies.

It remains to be seen which smartphone maker becomes the first to launch a smartphone featuring a 100 MP selfie camera. It will also be interesting to see what features are introduced along with a higher megapixel count for the selfie camera.

Source