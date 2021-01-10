Have you been trying to type long text within a short time, no wonder you are a fast typer, this cool productivity trick will help you quickly type the long text that you always wanted to type faster. Your iPhone offers a cool feature called Text Replacement that lets you create abbreviations for the text you type that converts into full words, complete sentences, or even emoticons.

How to create cool shortcuts for the text you type [iPhone/iPad]

With text replacement, you can use shortcuts to replace longer phrases. When you enter the shortcut in a text box, the phrase automatically replaces it. For instance, you could type GM for Good Morning or GN for Good Night and the shortcut would automatically replace it with the full text.

To manage text replacement, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General and swipe down to select Keyboard .

and swipe down to select . Under Keyboard, choose Text Replacement .

. Now, add a text replacement by tapping on the plus (+) in the top right corner, then enter your phrase and shortcut.

in the top right corner, then enter your phrase and shortcut. When you’re done, tap Save.

Removing a Text Replacement

To remove a text replacement, again go to Settings -> General -> Keyboard -> Text Replacement .

. Tap Edit at the bottom and tap the minus (-) , then tap Delete .

at the bottom and tap the minus , then tap . Tap Done to save your changes.

That’s. how you can use the Text Replacement on your iPhone or iPad to create cool shortcuts for the text you type. Please note that you will have to update your iPhone or iPad to at least iOS 12 or later to let this trick work.

