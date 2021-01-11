OnePlus Band launched in India at Rs 2,499, features SpO2 sensor, realtime heart rate monitoring, and more

OnePlus has finally entered the wearables category launching its first-ever fitness band exclusively in India. The new OnePlus Band is an affordable fitness tracker featuring a real-time heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and 13 different workout modes Yoga and Cricket for Indian users.

The OnePlus Band offers a dual-color design with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display (126 x 294 pixels resolution), IP68 certified with up to 5 ATM water-resistant and weighing around 22.6 grams with the strap.

The OnePlus Band comes with 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 i.e. Blood Oxygen monitoring, as well as 13 workout modes – Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

Other features include Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call rejection, Music playback controls, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Camera-shutter controls, Find My Phone, Zen Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast, OTA upgrades, and Charge progress display.

“The OnePlus Band is the youngest addition to our portfolio and we are excited to bring our first-ever wearable product to our community. It embodies our burdenless design philosophy while offering the latest technology to our users. With its dual-colored styling and exceptional features, the OnePlus Band is versatile in both style and use. It also furthers our vision of building a seamlessly connected ecosystem and we are positive that the OnePlus Band will prove to be a truly remarkable smart addition for our community.”, said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus.

The price for the OnePlus Band uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and supports Android 6.0 or above operating system. The price for the OnePlus Bnad is Rs 2,499 and comes in three different colors – Black, Navy, and Tangerine Gray. The additional cost for the Tangerine Gray and Navy dual-colored straps will be Rs 399 each.

The OnePlus Band will be available for purchase via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members from 9:00 AM IST on 12th January 2021 exclusively on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. Open sale for the OnePlus Band begins on 13th January 2021 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets.

OnePlus Band Specifications

Model: W101N

W101N Display: 1.1-inch RGB AMOLED touch display, 126 x 294 pixels resolution, adjustable brightness

Protection: IP68 water-resistant (Up to 5ATM)

Sensors: Blood Oxygen Sensor, 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, Optical heart rate sensor, Motor

Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fitness Features: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, Free Training,

Battery: 100 mAh (non-removable), 15-day battery life

Colors: Black, Navy, Tangerine Gray

Black, OS Compatibility: Android 6.0 or above

System Languages: English, Hindi, Chinese

English, Hindi, Chinese Box Contents: OnePlus Band, OnePlus Band Strap (Black), Wired Charging Dongle, User Guide, Red Cable Club Welcome Card, Safety and Warranty Card

OnePlus Band, OnePlus Band Strap (Black), Wired Charging Dongle, User Guide, Red Cable Club Welcome Card, Safety and Warranty Card Weight: 10.3g (Main Tracker), 22.6g (Main Tracker with Band Strap), 12.3g (Band Strap only)

10.3g (Main Tracker), Dimensions: 40.4 mm x 17.6 mm x 11.45 mm (Main Tracker), 40.4 mm x 17.6 mm x 11.95 mm (Including heart rate sensor), 257 mm x 21.0 mm x 0.7 mm (Band Strap only)

OnePlus Band Price in India and Availability