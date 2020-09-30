How to activate dark mode in Safari on your Mac

Your Mac is packed with a number of useful features, but this one feature that you might not be using is the Dark Mode. No matter you surf the internet endlessly, the dark mode can be really handy at night or in darker environments where there’s less light. If you are using Safari to browse the websites or maybe watching YouTube videos at night, why not use the Dark Mode?

One of the widely used features on smartphones is the dark mode and it’s now available for desktops/laptops. Whether you want to read a PDF or an ebook online or whatever you do on Safari, make use of the Dark Mode, here’s how you can.

Note: The Dark Mode is available in macOS Mojave or later. It uses a dark color theme that works system-wide, including the apps installed on your Mac.

Turn on Dark Mode in Safari [Mac]

Launch the Safari browser on your Mac.

Click the Apple menu at the top left corner and choose Preferences .

Click General , then select one of the Appearance options at the top of the window, in our case choose Dark for dark mode.

The Light mode uses the light appearance on Mac, the Dark mode uses the dark appearance on Mac. An additional Auto mode automatically uses light appearance during the day and dark appearance at night. This feature is available in macOS Catalina or later Mac versions.

When you use Dark Mode, Safari automatically shows you websites in Dark Mode if the website has been designed to support it. You will need to be on the macOS Mojave or later versions to use the Dark Mode on your Mac.

That’s all you have to do to enable the Dark Mode in Safari on your Mac. You can also activate the Dark Mode in Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Want more tips and tricks like this? More awesome stuff can be found here – smartphones and apps tutorials, guides, tips, tricks, and hidden features. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube