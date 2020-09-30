Along with the Pixel 5 flagship smartphone, Google also launched another variant of the Pixel 4a smartphone, dubbed as Pixel 4a 5G. As the name indicates, the phone comes with support for 5G connectivity.

The Pixel 4a 5G comes with a larger display — 6.2-inch compared to the 5.8-inch display on the standard Pixel 4a. The device is also powered by a slightly powerful processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is the same chipset that powers the newly launched Pixel 5 smartphone.

Thanks to this SD765G SoC, the phone has support for 5G connectivity. As for the memory configuration, it packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It retains the headphone jack which is missing in the Pixel 5.

As for the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back that includes a 12.2 MP primary camera and a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens — same as the Pixel 5 configuration.

On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. The company has confirmed stereo speakers and three microphones on the phone.

It is running the latest Android 11 operating system and is powered by a 3800 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Google Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $499 and will go on sale in most markets from next month.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display with 413 PPI pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.2-inch FHD+ OLED HDR display with 413 PPI pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: Android 11

Android 11 Rear Camera: 12.2 MP with f/1.7 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide lens

12.2 MP with f/1.7 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide lens Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, 2 microphones

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, 2 microphones Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC Battery: 3800 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability