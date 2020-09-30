Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV and voice remote launched for $49.99

Along with the new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones, Google also launched a few other smart home devices. Among them is the new Google Chromecast which comes with the new Google TV interface.

It comes with support for 4K HDR at 60 frames per second along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. There’s also support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The new Google TV interface combines movies, shows, live TV, and more from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. The software on the device runs the Android TV operating system.

There is also a new voice-controlled remote that has dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix. Pressing the Google Assistant button the remote enables users to look for content through voice commands.

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in three color options — Snow, Sunrise, and Sky colors. It is priced at $49.99 and will be available for purchase in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom from 15th October.