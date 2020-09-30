Google has today launched its next-generation Pixel series smartphone — Pixel 5. As expected, the phone isn’t a premium flagship as far as specifications are concerned and fall under the upper mid-range category.

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which the company is calling “Smooth Display.” Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

It also packs a Titan M security chip for added security on the device. The company confirmed that the phone is IP68 rated, providing water and dust resistance. Also, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the camera department, it features a dual-camera setup on the back that includes a 12.2 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 16 MP wide-angle lens. The upgrade was much needed for the company to compete against other devices in the market which comes with a quad-camera setup.

On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The Night Sight feature now also works in Portrait Mode. The company has also added another feature called “Portrait Light.”

Given that the phone comes directly from Google, it is running the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 4080 mAh battery with an “Extreme Battery Saver” feature that can extend the battery life by up to 48 hours. The phone also has support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging for accessories.

Google Pixel 5 will be available for purchase in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. Based on the region, the phone will have just a Sub-6 5G radio or Sub-6 + mmWave.

The smartphone comes in two color options — Just Black and Sorta Sage. It is priced at $699 and will be up for sale in the United States from 15th October.

Google Pixel 5 Specifications

Display: 6-inch FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 432 PPI, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6-inch FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 432 PPI, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage OS: Android 11

Android 11 Rear Camera: 12.2 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture + 16 MP 107° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

12.2 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture + 16 MP 107° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP68 ratings, Stereo speakers, and three microphones

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP68 ratings, Stereo speakers, and three microphones Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, USB Type C 3.1, and NFC

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, USB Type C 3.1, and NFC Battery: 4080 mAh with 18W fast charging, wireless charging, reverse charging

Pricing and Availability