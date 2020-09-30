Amazfit Neo smartwatch officially launched in India for ₹2,499

Huami has today launched its new Amazfit-series wearable product in the Indian market — Amazfit Neo. It is the company’s latest smartwatch which comes with a retro look in a square-shaped dial.

The smartwatch has a 1.2-inch black and white STN LCD display which the company says is energy-efficient. The screen can show the content clearly even under direct sunlight and it comes with a Lift-to-Wake feature.

It shows notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather, and a few other apps. The device also comes with support for 24-hour heart rate monitoring as well as Activity tracking and Sleep monitoring.

There’s also support for three different sport modes — Running, Cycling, and Walking. It also integrates Huami-PAI, which is an indicator of personal activity and offers details about heart health and overall fitness.

The device, which is water-resistant, supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connectivity and comes powered by a 160 mAh battery that is promised to offer up to 28 days of battery life on typical usage and 37 days of battery life on basic usage.

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch comes in Red, Black, and Green color options in the Indian market, for a price of ₹2,499 and will be available for purchase from 1st October.

Amazfit Neo Features

1.2-inch STN Black and White Display

Notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather, and other apps

Activity tracking and Sleep monitoring

3 sports modes — Running, Walking, Cycling

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

PAI health analysis

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

160mAh battery

Pricing and Availability in India