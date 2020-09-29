How to change new app placement location on iPhone

With the latest iOS 14 update, Apple has introduced several new features that the users have been demanding for many years. One such feature is App Library which organizes the apps in categories.

Now, you can select the settings on your iPhone to automatically place the newly download app on the home screen or skip the home screen and directly place the app in the App Library.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can change the default location for placing the newly downloaded app on your iPhone. Before proceeding further, make sure that you are using the latest iOS 14 on your smartphone.

How to change new app location on iOS 14

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the option that reads “Home Screen.”

Step 3: Now, in the “Newly Downloaded Apps” section, you will get two options to choose from:

Add to Home Screen

App Library Only

Here, tap on the settings that you want to apply on your phone. If you select “Add to Home Screen”, the same app will also be added to the App Library. It is also the default behavior if you haven’t changed the settings.

If you have selected the “App Library Only” option, then the newly downloaded app won’t appear on the home screen. However, to quickly access it, you can head over to the folder “Recently Added” which houses the newly installed apps.