The Windows 11 operating system comes with several different types of customizations, allowing users to personalize the computer as per their liking. One such feature allows users to change the font on the system from the default one that Microsoft offers.

The process of changing the default font on your Windows 11-powered computer is not as straightforward as updating options from the Settings app, as it involves changing the registry settings by creating a new file.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily change the font on your Windows 11-powered computer by creating and altering a registry on the computer.

How to easily change system font in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “Personalization” option from the left sidebar and then select the “Fonts” option from the right sidebar.

Step 3: In there scroll down to the Available Fonts section and select the font that you want to use.

Step 4: Locate the Full name line in the Metadata section, and write it down exactly as it’s written.

Step 5: Open Notepad on your device or any other text editor and enter the following:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Fonts] "Segoe UI (TrueType)"="" "Segoe UI Bold (TrueType)"="" "Segoe UI Bold Italic (TrueType)"="" "Segoe UI Italic (TrueType)"="" "Segoe UI Light (TrueType)"="" "Segoe UI Semibold (TrueType)"="" "Segoe UI Symbol (TrueType)"="" HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\FontSubstitutes] "Segoe UI"="Franklin Gothic Medium"

Step 6: In the document, replace Franklin Gothic Medium with the name of the font you want, and then save the file with .reg extension.

Step 7: After that, double-tap the newly saved file to run and click the “Yes” button on the prompt window that opens, and then click on the “Ok” button.

Step 8: Then restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, the registry tweak will switch up the way text looks throughout the system, including desktop icon text and the links in Control Panel, among others. However, do note that every part of Windows will change to the new font, such as all the text within Settings, Start menu, Clock, Quick Settings, and other areas aren’t affected.