OnePlus has officially confirmed that the company will be globally launching its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus 11, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds on 7th February. Now, the device has been listed on TENAA, indicating that it will soon launch in China.

The TENAA listing of the OnePlus 11 smartphone, which carries the model number PBH110, has also revealed the full set of specifications for the device.

As per the listing, the device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 3216 x 1440 pixels (QHD+) screen resolution, which is likely to come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The smartphone will have an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security. In terms of memory, there will be two options — 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM, coupled with 256GB of internal storage and 512GB of internal storage, respectively.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 11 will feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. There will be a 16MP snapper on the front side, allowing users to take selfies and make video calls. The camera will be tuned by Hasselblad, as the company has already confirmed.

It runs the Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box, with the company’s own custom user interface on top — OxygenOS for the global models. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Source | Via