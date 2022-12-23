Photobombs are one of the annoying things while taking photos, and you can’t do anything about it. With the new Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, you can get rid of unwanted things in the photos with its Magic Eraser feature. You can quickly remove the people or objects from the photos with a tap of your finger. Here’s how to use Magic Eraser in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and quickly remove unwanted objects from photos.

How to use Magic Eraser in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your Pixel 7 Pro (Pixel 7) and choose an image that you want to edit with Magic Eraser .

Step 2: Once you find an image that needs fixing, tap Edit at the bottom of the Photos app.

Step 3: You will see the Suggestions tab which will prompt you to remove distractions in the photo using Magic Eraser if there are any. If you don’t see the Magic Eraser option, the image doesn’t have anything to be fixed, choose any other. You need to manually select the Magic Eraser using another method which we have shown in the coming steps.

Step 4: Tap the Magic Eraser option under Suggestions and follow the on-screen prompts to remove unwanted objects or people from the image.

You can also remove the objects or people manually.

Step 1: To remove an object or person from an image manually on your Pixel 7 Pro (Pixel 7), choose the image you want to edit under the Photos app and tap the Edit option at the bottom.

Step 2: Head to the Tools tab under the options at the bottom, you will find Magic Eraser. Tap the Magic Eraser button to open it and wait for the smartphone to detect any suggestions.

Step 3: If no suggestions appear, draw circles on the object or person in the photo that needs to be removed. The object should be replaced with the correct thing that should be in place.

Step 4: Once done tap Done and Save copy to finish.

Now you know how to use Magic Eraser in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. You can head to these Google Pixel 7/7 Pro tips and tricks that we found to get the most out of your Pixel smartphone.

