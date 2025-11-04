Google has rolled out a major update to Chrome’s autofill feature on desktop, expanding its capabilities to handle a broader range of personal data. With the new update, users can now automatically fill in details such as passport numbers, driver’s license information, and vehicle identifiers – including license plate numbers and VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers).

The enhancement aims to minimize manual data entry on web forms that require identification or registration details, making everyday browsing more convenient.

In addition to new data types, Chrome’s autofill now features improved recognition of complex web forms. The browser can better understand diverse field formats and layouts, resulting in more accurate and consistent autofill performance across different websites and regions.

Whether filling out travel forms, insurance applications, or registration documents, users can expect a smoother and faster experience.

Google says the new autofill features remain fully private and secure. Data is stored only with explicit user permission and is encrypted for protection. Before Chrome uses any saved information, users will be prompted for confirmation – giving them complete control over what data is shared and when.

The enhanced autofill experience begins rolling out globally today in all languages. Google also hinted at plans to expand support to additional data types in future updates, continuing its push to make Chrome a more intelligent and user-friendly browser.