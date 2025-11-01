OpenAI has rolled out a major update for its Sora app on iOS, adding several creative tools and expanding access in the US. The new features include Character Cameos, Video Stitching, and Leaderboards, giving users more freedom to personalize and share AI-generated videos.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI announced the latest upgrade to the Sora app, which is now temporarily open to all US users – no invite code required. This marks the first time the app has been freely accessible since its limited rollout earlier this year.

Character Cameos: Custom AI Personalities

The standout addition is Character Cameo, a feature that lets users create reusable characters from short video and audio samples. These can include pets, objects, or even drawings, which are then brought to life using AI.

Once created, users can assign names and personality traits, specify what the characters can or cannot do, and decide who can use them – whether it’s the public, mutual friends, or approved users only. Each account can create a limited number of Cameos.

Video Stitching for Longer Creations

Another key feature, Video Stitching, enables users to merge multiple clips into a single, seamless video. The app automatically adds transitions and visual effects, allowing smoother storytelling without external editing tools.

Leaderboards Add a Social Edge

To enhance engagement, OpenAI has also introduced leaderboards showcasing the community’s top creators. There are three main categories – most Cameod users, top remixed accounts, and top characters – giving users a new way to gain recognition within the Sora ecosystem.

All new features are now live on the Sora iOS app. The temporary removal of invite restrictions makes it easier for US users to join, experiment, and share their AI-generated video content using OpenAI’s latest creative tools.