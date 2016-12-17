Coolpad S1 with 5.5 inch Full HD display and fingerprint scanner unveiled

While Coolpad and LeEco had launched quite a few mid-range smartphones under the Cool brand, the companies have now partnered for the high-end Cool S1.

Coolpad and LeEco have announced the launch of the Cool S1, which is the company’s latest high-end 4G smartphone with a full metal body and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the powerful 2.35 GHz quad core Snapdragon 821 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Cool S1has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Sony’s IMX298 sensor, PDAF, EIS, BSI and dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4070 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced starting at 2699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 26000).

Cool S1 specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.35 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4070 mAh battery