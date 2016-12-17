Xiaomi to release Android Nougat update soon

While the major handset makers are gearing up to release the latest Android Nougat update to its users, Xiaomi is gearing up for the same.

According to sources, Xiaomi is gearing to release the latest Android Nougat update to its smartphones. Surprisingly, the company has revealed that it would start the rollout with Mi 4c, followed by the Mi 4s, Mi Note and Mi Max. The company seems to have forgotten the major recent smartphone offerings.

While Xiaomi has not yet released the detailed list of smartphones expected to receive the Android Nougat update, we expect the high-end smartphones inkling the Mi 5s, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix to be on the list. Obviously the company would eventually roll out the update to other devices including the Redmi 3 series. We are still waiting for an update release timeline from the company.

