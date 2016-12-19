LG G Pad III 10.1 with built-in kick stand and 4G LTE support unveiled

Keeping up with the success of the G Pad series, LG has now launched the LG G Pad III 10.1 tablet in Korea.

LG has announced the launch of the LG G Pad III 10.1, which is the company’s latest 4G-enabled tablet offering with a built-in kick stand that can be adjusted up to 70-degrees in 4 modes. The device has a massive 10.1 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The LG G Pad III 10.1 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 6000 mAh battery. The tablet has USB Type-C support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at 429000 Won (approx. Rs. 25000) and is available in black colour.

LG G Pad III 10.1 specs:

10.1 inch display

1920 x 1200 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core processor

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

6000 mAh battery