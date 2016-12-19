Xiaomi may launch Redmi Note 4 in India in January 2017

While 2016 has been quite an eventful year for Xiaomi in India owing to its ground-breaking offerings, the company is already looking forward to 2017.

According to sources, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 4 in India in early January 2017. The company also intends to offer the handset at a very striking pricing to begin the calendar year on a high note. While the exact pricing is not yet known, the base variant is expected to be priced below the Rs. 10000 mark.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a design quite similar to its predecessor including the full metal body and the fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.5 inch full HD 2.5D curved glass display. Given the ban on sale of MediaTek powered smartphones in India, Xiaomi is expected to release the handset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. We are waiting for more details about the same.

