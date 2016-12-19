Asus launches 5.5 inch variant of Zenfone 3 Max for Rs. 17999

Just weeks after launching the Asus Zenfone 3 Max series in India with a 5.2 inch handset, Asus has now launched the 5.5 inch variant of the smartphone.

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus Zenfone 3 Max, which is the latest variant with a full metal aluminium-alloy body design and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz octa core Snapdragon 430 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Asus Zenfone 3 Max has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 17999 and is available in Titanium Gray, Glacier Silver and Sand Gold colour options.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max (ZC533KL) specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.4 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

Adreno 505 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4100 mAh battery