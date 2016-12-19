Tata Indicom offers 1500 voice minutes to its postpaid customers in Delhi

After the telecom majors started offering unlimited voice calls, Tata Indicom has now launched a combo offer for its postpaid users in Delhi.

Tata Indicom has announced the launch of the combo plan which offers bundled voice minutes and data. The pack, which is exclusively for postpaid users, is available to subscribers in the Delhi circle. The pack offers 1500 minutes of local and STD voice calls and 2 GB of data. The pack is priced at Rs. 299.

Speaking about the plan, Vijay Sehgal, Vice President – Consumer Business Operations, Tata Indicom, said, “We want to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice and data at competitive prices through a simple product. Post Pay subscribers will get voice rates for local calls at 30p and STD calls at 40p along with data benefits.”

