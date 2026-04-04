Google has rolled out a major update to Google Vids, introducing free AI video generation powered by Veo 3.1, along with new features such as AI avatars, custom soundtracks, and improved sharing tools.

With the latest update, Google has opened access to Veo 3.1-powered video generation for all personal Google account holders. Users can now create AI-generated videos using text or image prompts at no cost. However, free usage comes with limits:

Up to 10 video generations per month

Maximum video length of 8 seconds per clip

This marks a shift from earlier restrictions where the feature was available only to paid subscribers.

Google is also enhancing creative capabilities within Vids. Paid users can now generate custom soundtracks using AI models like Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro.

Generate music tracks from 30 seconds up to 3 minutes

Apply soundtracks to individual clips or full videos

Additionally, the update introduces AI avatars, allowing users to create consistent, customizable digital presenters:

Maintain the same face and voice across multiple videos

Customize appearance, outfits, and backgrounds

Place avatars within scenes and enable interaction with objects

These features are currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Google is also streamlining the video creation workflow within Vids:

A new Chrome screen recorder extension allows users to record screens or webcam directly

Users can export and publish videos directly to YouTube without manual downloads

Videos are set to private by default for preview before sharing publicly

The update aims to simplify the entire process – from creation to publishing – into a more seamless experience.

Availability

The new features are rolling out globally, with free AI video generation now accessible to all personal Google account users, while advanced features like AI avatars and soundtracks remain limited to paid tiers.