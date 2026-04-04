realme has teased an upcoming Narzo-series smartphone on Amazon, hinting at a new addition to its budget 5G lineup in India. The teaser appears on a dedicated microsite, offering an early look at the design while keeping key specifications undisclosed.

The teaser references the realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, suggesting that the upcoming device could be its successor. While the company has not officially confirmed the name, it is expected to be part of the NARZO 90 Series – possibly the realme NARZO 90 Lite 5G.

The teaser poster carries the tagline “Get Ready for The Next Level” along with a “Coming Soon” message, indicating an imminent launch. The “Amazon Specials” branding also points to potential exclusive availability on Amazon India.

Although specifications remain under wraps, the teaser gives a glimpse of the phone’s design. The upcoming NARZO device appears to feature:

A vertical triple camera setup

Individual circular rings for each camera sensor

A layout similar to the NARZO 80 Lite 5G

For context, the NARZO 80 Lite 5G comes with:

32 MP GalaxyCore GC32E2 main camera

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

6,000 mAh battery

6.67-inch 120 Hz HD+ display

realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

The device starts at ₹9,999 for the base 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant in India, combined with launch offers.

The upcoming phone is expected to join the NARZO 90 Series, which includes the NARZO 90 5G and NARZO 90x 5G launched in December 2025.

realme India has not yet confirmed the official name, specifications, or launch date, but more details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.