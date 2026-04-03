Telegram has rolled out a new update introducing an AI-powered text editor, enhanced poll features, support for Live and Motion Photos, expanded bot tools, and a built-in document scanner for iOS.

AI-Powered Text Editor Added

The update introduces a built-in AI editor within the message bar, allowing users to refine messages while typing. The tool enables:

Grammar correction

Text rewriting in different styles

Translation into multiple languages

Users can choose from styles such as Formal, Short, Tribal, Corporate, Zen, Biblical, and Viking, and apply them during translation as well.

Telegram says the feature runs on open-source AI models via its Cocoon Network, where requests are processed in a confidential environment without accessing user data. The AI option appears above the send button when typing longer messages.

Expanded Poll Features

Telegram has significantly upgraded its poll functionality across groups and channels with new customization and control options.

Users can now:

Attach media or locations to questions and answers

Add descriptions for context

Allow participants to suggest answers

View voter identities for each option

Disable revoting and lock results

Shuffle answer options

Set poll time limits

Hide results until polls end

View results without voting (for creators)

Polls also now support more flexible quiz formats, including multiple correct answers. Additionally, a dedicated tab in group and channel profiles displays both active and past polls.

Live and Motion Photos support

The update adds support for iOS Live Photos and Android Motion Photos, allowing users to send animated images across all Telegram apps.

Playback options include:

Live: plays once

plays once Loop: continuous playback

continuous playback Bounce: forward and backward animation

Bot Creation & Management Improvements

Telegram has expanded its Bot API, enabling easier bot creation and management:

Create bots with minimal setup

Allow bots to create and manage other bots

This makes bot deployment more accessible, even for users without coding knowledge.

Document scanner on iOS

A new built-in document scanner has been introduced for iOS users, enabling:

Document scanning via camera

Multi-page document merging

Automatic background removal and cropping

Export as PDF

Manual edits like rotation, filters, and borders

Security Warning for Unofficial Apps

Telegram will now display alerts on profiles using third-party apps, warning users that messages sent to such accounts may have reduced security compared to official apps.

Availability

The update is rolling out with version 12.6.0 and later. It is available on Android via the Google Play Store and Telegram’s official APK, and on iOS via the App Store.