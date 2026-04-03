Google has partnered with Back Market to introduce a new ChromeOS Flex USB Kit, aimed at helping users extend the lifespan of older PCs and Macs. The initiative comes at a time when Windows 10 support has ended, pushing many users to look for alternatives instead of upgrading hardware.

The ChromeOS Flex USB Kit is designed to simplify the process of installing ChromeOS Flex, especially for users who prefer a guided setup over manual installation.

ChromeOS Flex USB Kit: What’s Included

The kit is built as an easy-to-use installation solution and includes:

Reusable USB drive (16 GB)

Step-by-step installation guide

Video tutorials via Back Market

While ChromeOS Flex itself is available as a free download, this kit acts as a plug-and-play setup tool for convenience.

Designed for Older & Unsupported Devices

With Windows 10 reaching end-of-support, many older laptops and desktops no longer receive critical updates. ChromeOS Flex offers a way to keep these devices usable by providing:

Regular security and system updates

Support for web-based apps

Optimisation for older hardware

This allows users to repurpose aging systems without investing in new devices.

A key focus of this initiative is sustainability and reducing e-waste.

ChromeOS Flex helps by:

Extending the lifespan of existing devices

Reducing electronic waste

Minimising emissions linked to new device manufacturing

Google also notes that ChromeOS-based systems can consume around 19% less energy on average, making them more efficient for long-term use.

Compatibility & Device Support

Google maintains a certified models list to guide users on compatibility:

Certified: Works as intended

Minor issues expected: Functional with limitations

Major issues expected: Known performance or boot issues

Decertified: No longer supported

Users are advised to check compatibility before installing ChromeOS Flex.

ChromeOS Flex USB Kit Specifications

Software: Google ChromeOS Flex

Google ChromeOS Flex Storage: 16 GB

16 GB Type: USB 2.0 swivel thumb drive

USB 2.0 swivel thumb drive Connector: USB Type-A

USB Type-A Warranty: 1 year

1 year Weight: 15 oz

15 oz Dimensions: 2.2-inch x 0.75-inch x 0.4-inch

The Google ChromeOS Flex USB Kit is priced at US $3 (~₹279 in India) and is available on BackMarket.com.

ChromeOS Flex USB Kit Price & Availability

The kit is positioned as an affordable optional accessory, while ChromeOS Flex itself remains free to download.

Try ChromeOS Flex on ChromeOS.Google