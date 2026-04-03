LAVA Mobiles India has expanded its Bold series lineup with the launch of the LAVA Bold N2 Lite, positioned in the ultra-budget segment. The smartphone focuses on essential features, a large display, and long battery life, making it suitable for first-time smartphone users and basic daily usage. Highlights include a 6.75-inch 90 Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, an IP64-rated dust and splash-proof design, a 13 MP main camera, and more. This follows the recent launch of the LAVA Bold N2 and LAVA Bold N2 Pro models.

The LAVA Bold N2 Lite sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels). The smartphone comes with IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and is available in Nilgiri Blue and Kolar Gold color options.

It is powered by a 28nm UNISOC SC9863A octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (4x ARM Cortex-A55 + 4x ARM Cortex-A55), paired with 3 GB RAM (+3 GB virtual RAM), and 64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card).

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging and runs Android 15 Go Edition for low-end hardware. The smartphone includes a basic camera setup of a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, and 5 MP front camera for selfies.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, dual 4G SIM connectivity, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and more.

The LAVA Bold N2 Lite is priced at ₹7,399 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model and will be available from 10th April 2026 at 12 PM on Amazon.in. The launch offers include coupon discounts of ₹400 and an additional ₹500 on the purchase of 2 units, making the effective price ₹6,499.

LAVA Bold N2 Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers