Xiaomi India has launched the REDMI Note 15 SE 5G, introducing a new Special Edition variant in the REDMI Note 15 Series. The smartphone brings a refreshed design with a new leather-inspired finish back, a 7.35mm slim form factor, a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a 50 MP Light Fusion 400 camera, and more.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G arrives in a Crimson Reserve color featuring a leather-inspired finish, paired with a gold-toned frame for a premium look. It is also available in Frosted White (marble-inspired finish) and Carbon Black. The device retains the squircle camera module design, now color-matched with the back panel for a more cohesive aesthetic.

The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort, and HDR support. It offers IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and splash resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

Powering the device is the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core SoC paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1 TB). It packs a 5,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W fast charging and runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features a simplified camera setup compared to the standard variant:

50 MP main camera (Light Fusion 400 sensor)

2 MP secondary depth sensor

20 MP front camera

4K video recording support

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and ₹22,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available from 7th April 2026 on Flipkart.com, Mi.com/in, and retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant bank discount and no-cost EMI options.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹19,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 7th April 2026 on Flipkart.com, Mi.com/in, and retail stores

7th April 2026 on Flipkart.com, Mi.com/in, and retail stores Offers:₹2,000 instant bank discount and no-cost EMI options

Get Redmi Note 15 SE 5G on Mi.com/in