vivo India has launched the new vivo V70 FE, expanding its V70 series lineup with a feature-packed smartphone focused on camera performance, design innovation, and battery life. The device brings a combination of a 200 MP main camera, a 7.59mm ultra-slim IP68 + IP69 rated design, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, a 1.5K AMOLED display, 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, and Android 16 with OriginOS 6, positioning it in the premium mid-range segment.

200 MP Camera System with AI Enhancements

The vivo V70 FE is headlined by a 200 MP primary camera with OIS, designed to deliver high-resolution images with improved clarity and detail.

Main Camera: 200 MP Samsung HP9 sensor (OIS, f/1.88 aperture)

200 MP Samsung HP9 sensor (OIS, f/1.88 aperture) Ultra-Wide: 8 MP camera

8 MP camera Selfie Camera: 50 MP with Eye Auto Focus

The camera system also includes an Aura Light for improved low-light portraits and supports 4K video recording, catering to content creators and photography enthusiasts.

Massive Battery with Fast Charging

The vivo V70 FE packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery, making it one of the key highlights of the device.

Battery: 7,000 mAh

7,000 mAh Charging: 90W fast charging

90W fast charging Slim design despite a large battery

This combination aims to deliver long-lasting usage along with quick top-ups when needed.

Premium Design with Glow-in-the-Dark Finish

One of the standout design elements is the Northern Lights Purple variant, which features a photoluminescent back panel. This allows the device to softly glow in low-light conditions after exposure to light, creating a unique visual effect.

Thickness: As slim as 7.59mm

As slim as 7.59mm Weight: Around 200 grams

Around 200 grams Colors: Northern Lights Purple, Monsoon Blue

The design focuses on both aesthetics and practicality, offering a premium in-hand feel while maintaining a slim profile despite the large battery. The smartphone also offers strong durability credentials with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Diamond Shield Glass protection. This ensures a vibrant and smooth viewing experience for content consumption, gaming, and everyday usage.

The device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core SoC paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the software side, it runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6, and vivo promises 6 years of security updates, ensuring long-term support. Connectivity features include 5G support (multiple bands), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

The vivo V70 FE starts at ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹40,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹44,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., 2nd April 2026, and will go on sale from 9th April 2026 on Amazon.in, vivo India eStore, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

vivo V70 FE Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹40,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹40,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 2nd April 2026, i.e., today, (pre-order), 9th April 2026 (open sale) on Amazon.in, vivo India eStore, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

2nd April 2026, i.e., today, (pre-order), 9th April 2026 (open sale) on Amazon.in, vivo India eStore, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores Offers: TBD (refer images)

Get vivo V70 FE on vivo.com/in