Dreame Technology has officially announced its transition to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy in India, marking a significant step in expanding its presence in one of its key markets. With this move, customers can now explore and purchase the brand’s entire range of smart home products directly through its official India website. The new platform is designed to offer a more streamlined and integrated brand experience, covering everything from product discovery and purchase to after-sales support.

Full Product Portfolio Now Available Online

With the rollout of its D2C platform, Dreame is making its complete product lineup accessible in India, including:

Robotic vacuum cleaners

Cordless stick vacuums

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Grooming appliances

Accessories and add-ons

Customers can also opt for extended warranty plans, particularly for robotic vacuum models, directly through the platform.

While the D2C platform becomes a central hub, Dreame will continue its multi-channel retail strategy in India.

Available on Amazon India

Offline presence through retail partners like Croma

D2C platform adds more flexibility for buyers

This approach ensures customers have multiple ways to access products based on their preferences.

After-Sales Support & Services

Dreame is also strengthening its customer support ecosystem with:

Dedicated customer helpline: Monday to Saturday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sunday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pick-up and drop service

Virtual assistance

On-site installation support

The company aims to provide a more seamless ownership experience through its unified platform.

Limited-Time Warranty Offer

To mark the launch, Dreame is offering a 50% discount on a one-year extended warranty for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Offer Period: 1st April 2026 to 10th April 2026

Availability exclusive to the Dreame India website

The shift to a D2C model allows Dreame to directly engage with customers, improve service quality, and provide a more controlled brand experience. It also reflects a broader industry trend where brands are investing in direct digital channels alongside traditional retail.