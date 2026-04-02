realme India has now expanded its 16 Series lineup with the launch of the realme 16 5G, positioning it as a content-focused smartphone with a strong emphasis on camera innovation, battery life, and design. The device introduces a unique approach to mobile photography with India’s first “Selfie Mirror Phone” concept, alongside a massive 7,000 mAh battery, targeting users who prioritize social media content creation and all-day reliability.

The realme 16 5G is headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX852 primary camera, paired with a 50 MP front camera, and a 2 MP monochrome secondary rear camera, offering a balanced setup for both rear and selfie photography. A key highlight is the rear selfie mirror, allowing users to frame shots using the higher-quality rear camera, complemented by a soft ring light for even lighting in low-light conditions.

The camera system is supported by realme’s LumaColor imaging pipeline, designed to deliver natural skin tones and balanced color reproduction. It also includes AI-powered features such as Vibe Master Mode for custom tone presets, AI Edit Genie (AI StyleMe, AI LightMe, AI Inspiration), and AI Instant Clip, enabling users to create and edit social-ready content directly on the device.

A key highlight is the rear selfie mirror, allowing users to frame selfies using the main camera. This is complemented by an Aura Ring Flash, along with features like voice countdown and “Say Hi” gesture control for hands-free capture.

The realme 16 5G follows an “Air Design” philosophy, aiming to balance a large battery with a slim and lightweight build. realme has focused heavily on design with the 16 5G, introducing the “Gleaming Wings” design, which features a dynamic gradient finish and a clean, modern aesthetic.

Despite housing a large 7,000 mAh battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at around 8.1 mm thickness and 183 grams weight with a clean horizontal camera layout, making it one of the few devices to offer what realme calls the “Slimmest Air Design with a 7000mAh Battery under ₹30K.”

On the front, the device features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 4,200 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. In terms of durability, the smartphone comes with an IP69 Pro rating, offering enhanced resistance against dust and water. The device is available in Air Black and Air White color options.

Powering the realme 16 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. On the software side, the realme 16 5G runs Android 16-based realme UI 7.0, bringing a clean interface along with AI features focused on photography, editing, and user convenience.

Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said, “The smartphone industry is undergoing a clear price reset, with the users expecting far greater value at every price band. With the launch of the realme 16 5G we are responding to this shift by bringing meaningful innovations like an industry-first selfie mirror, a massive 7000mAh battery and a slim, everyday design. This is about delivering not just innovation, but a reliable, long-term experience that truly aligns with how India buys and uses smartphones today.”

Kailash Lakhyani, Founder Chairman, AIMRA India said, “realme has consistently maintained a strong, collaborative relationship with AIMRA (All India Mobile Retailers Association) – which represents 1.50 lakh retailers in India and our nationwide retail community. realme continues to bring products that align well with the expectations of the mainline market.

​With the launch of the realme 16 5G, the brand continues to strengthen its commitment to this important segment. The combination of an ultra-slim ‘Air Design,’ a massive 7000mAh battery, and a dual 50MP camera setup offers strong value for consumers. We believe the realme 16 5G will see high acceptance across mainline stores and deliver solid performance in the market. Live demos are available across mainline stores in India for a first-hand ‘touch and feel’ consumer experience”

The realme 16 5G starts at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹36,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., 2nd April 2026 at 12 PM (till 5th April 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Shipping will start from 5th April 2026.

The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 Bank offer or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,000 benefit for existing realme users, and up to 12 months of no cost EMI.

realme 16 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 2nd April 2026 at 12 PM (till 5th April 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores; shipping will start from 5th April 2026

2nd April 2026 at 12 PM (till 5th April 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores; shipping will start from 5th April 2026 Offers: Up to ₹2,000 Bank offer or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,000 benefit for existing realme users, and up to 12 months of no cost EMI

Get realme 16 Pro+ on realme.com/in

realme 16 5G Review – Slimmest 7000mAh Design, Unique Camera Concept