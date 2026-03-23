realme India has teased the upcoming launch of the realme 16 5G in India, following the debut of the realme 16 Pro Series 5G. The new smartphone will join the company’s realme 16 series lineup, focusing on new imaging hardware and a design aimed at younger users and content creators.

Selfie mirror design

One of the biggest highlights of the device is a built-in physical selfie mirror, which realme claims makes it India’s first “Selfie Mirror Phone.”

The phone features a rotating camera module based on the tagline “Twist it. Own it. Trend it.” Users can physically twist the camera island to align a small mirror on the back panel. This allows them to preview their reflection and take selfies using the rear cameras, which typically offer higher image quality than standard front cameras.

The twist mechanism reportedly works in multiple stages, enabling users to position the camera module properly for selfies or group portraits while viewing themselves in the mirror.

Social media-focused features

realme is also highlighting quick social sharing tools, allowing users to capture images and instantly post them to social media platforms.

The phone follows realme’s “Air Design” philosophy, which focuses on a slim and ergonomic build. According to the teaser page, the device will feature:

Luminous appearance with an iridescent finish

Reflective premium texture referred to as “Exquisite Gleam”

Multiple color options, including a vibrant Light Blue/Green shade and a Deep Blue/Grey variant

realme has not yet revealed the official launch date, specifications, or pricing, but more details are expected to be announced soon via the company’s official website and social media channels.

Know More About realme 16 5G on realme.com/in