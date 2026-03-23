Bharti Airtel has announced a major expansion of its 5G network infrastructure in Gujarat, deploying more than 2,750 new sites across the state over the past 12 months. The move aims to deliver faster internet speeds, wider coverage, and improved network performance for users.

The rollout now covers 36 districts across Gujarat, reaching a customer base of over 41 million people. According to the company, the network expansion progressed at an average pace of eight new sites going live each day.

The upgrade strategy targets a mix of urban areas, emerging towns, and rural villages to ensure wider access to high-speed connectivity.

The enhanced Airtel 5G footprint is expected to benefit users in major districts such as:

Ahmedabad

Vadodara

Rajkot

Surat

The increased network capacity is expected to support the daily digital needs of students, businesses, citizens, and government institutions.

According to Airtel, the expanded 5G infrastructure will enable:

Faster downloads and smoother media streaming

More reliable connectivity for remote work and online learning

Seamless digital payments and online services

Alongside the network expansion, Airtel highlighted its ₹399 recharge plan, which currently offers fully unlimited data for smartphone users, enabling uninterrupted access to digital services.

The company added that it will continue investing in network density across rural and semi-urban regions, highways, border areas, and key economic corridors to strengthen connectivity across Gujarat.

Adarsh Verma, CEO – Gujarat, Bharti Airtel, said, “Data consumption across Gujarat continues to grow rapidly, and our focus is to stay ahead of this demand by consistently strengthening our network. The addition of over 2,750 new 5G sites across the state will deliver faster speeds, wider coverage, and a superior connectivity experience for millions of customers. At Airtel, we remain committed to powering Gujarat’s digital growth with a robust and future-ready network.”