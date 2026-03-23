vivo India has confirmed that the vivo V70 FE will launch in India soon as the next model in the V70 Series, succeeding last year’s vivo V60e. The smartphone has already debuted globally in Indonesia, and teaser pages have now gone live in India across online retail platforms.

The vivo V70 FE will feature a 200 MP primary rear camera, similar to its predecessor, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the phone will include a 32 MP front camera.

The device will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a larger screen compared to the earlier model. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360‑Turbo SoC. It will also pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, making it one of the largest batteries in the segment.

In terms of build, the phone will feature IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It is expected to be available in multiple color options, including Light Purple, along with a special “Monsoon Blue” glow-in-the-dark variant, according to reports.

The vivo V70 FE will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and vivo’s official retail channels post launch. The launch is expected to take place in early April 2026.