realme India has expanded its P-series lineup with its newly launched realme P4 Lite 5G, a budget-focused smartphone designed around two key priorities – long battery life and smooth everyday performance. The device combines a massive 7,000 mAh battery, 144 Hz display, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, alongside durability features such as MIL-STD-810H certification, IP64 dust and splash resistance, and realme’s ArmorShell Protection. On paper, the phone positions itself as a practical everyday device aimed at users who prioritise endurance, reliability, and smooth scrolling experiences without stretching their budget. Here’s our realme P4 Lite 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

At first glance, the realme P4 Lite 5G follows a straightforward design language prioritising durability. Despite housing a very large 7,000 mAh battery, the phone remains quite slim with a 1.67mm camera bump and is also reasonably manageable in hand. You get two colors to choose from – Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue.

While positioned in the budget segment, realme has focused on reinforcing the device structure with additional protective elements to improve its resilience during daily use. The phone carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for protection against dust ingress and water splashes, indicating a stronger focus on durability.

A key part of the phone’s construction is ArmorShell Protection, which is designed to strengthen the internal frame and improve overall structural rigidity. With over 14,000 times claimed micro drop test and 300% bend resistance, the phone offers 360° drop defense. This added reinforcement helps the device handle accidental drops and impacts more confidently compared to standard entry-level builds.

On the front, the realme P4 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it one of the smoothest displays available in its price category. The higher refresh rate noticeably improves scrolling fluidity, UI animations, and general navigation, making the interface feel more responsive compared to 90/120 Hz panels commonly found in budget devices.

In terms of brightness, the screen can reach up to 900 nits peak brightness, helping maintain decent readability under outdoor lighting conditions. For most users, the combination of a large 6.8-inch panel and a 144 Hz refresh rate will likely be one of the most noticeable improvements in the phone’s overall usability. Since it uses an LCD, you get a familiar power button doubling as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme P4 Lite 5G runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, delivering a modern software experience with a focus on smooth everyday usability, efficient resource management, and practical AI features. Even though the P4 Lite sits in the budget segment, it shares the same core software platform used across realme’s newer devices, allowing it to benefit from many of the same system-level optimisations and interface improvements.

realme UI 7.0 maintains a clean and visually organised interface, avoiding unnecessary clutter while still offering a good amount of personalisation. Users can customise home screen layouts, icon packs, system themes, animations, and lock screen elements, allowing the device to feel more tailored to individual preferences.

The interface itself feels responsive and stable in daily use. App launching, scrolling through menus, and switching between tasks remain smooth thanks to the combination of system optimisations and the phone’s 144 Hz display, which helps keep animations fluid throughout the interface.

Despite being an entry-level device in the P-series lineup, the software experience never feels overly simplified. Instead, it strikes a balanced approach between responsiveness, efficiency, and visual polish, which is important for a phone designed to deliver long battery life and dependable everyday performance.

At the core of realme UI 7.0 is the Flux Engine, realme’s system-level optimisation framework designed to improve UI fluidity and maintain stable performance over extended usage periods. Rather than focusing purely on visual animations, Flux Engine works across multiple layers of the operating system, including animation rendering, app scheduling, and system resource allocation.

The framework is built around three main components:

Flux Animation Framework: This enables smoother system animations and better transition handling when switching between apps or interacting quickly with the interface.

This enables smoother system animations and better transition handling when switching between apps or interacting quickly with the interface. Flux Scheduling Algorithm: The system dynamically adjusts processing resources depending on real-time usage. This helps maintain stable performance while also avoiding unnecessary power consumption.

The system dynamically adjusts processing resources depending on real-time usage. This helps maintain stable performance while also avoiding unnecessary power consumption. FluxBooster Architecture: FluxBooster improves communication between apps, memory, and background processes, helping reduce lag and maintain system responsiveness during prolonged usage.

In daily use, these optimisations help the interface stay consistent and responsive even after long usage sessions, preventing the gradual slowdown that can sometimes occur on entry-level devices.

realme integrates a range of smart utilities and AI-driven features within realme UI 7.0, aimed at improving everyday productivity and convenience. AI-powered system management features help optimise background activity, manage system resources efficiently, and reduce unnecessary power consumption during idle periods. This plays an important role in helping the device maximise the benefits of its large 7,000 mAh battery. The system also includes AI-based voice and productivity tools, such as real-time transcription and translation features, which can assist during meetings, lectures, or when travelling.

The realme P4 Lite 5G also supports Google Gemini Live, bringing contextual AI assistance directly into the system. With Gemini Live, users can interact with the AI assistant using voice commands or by sharing their camera view to receive contextual information. The system can:

Identify objects or text in real time

Provide explanations or contextual suggestions

Answer questions based on what the camera sees

Assist with everyday queries using natural conversation

This integration adds an additional layer of smart assistance and productivity features, enhancing the overall user experience while still keeping system performance efficient.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme P4 Lite 5G is designed to deliver balanced everyday performance with long battery endurance, making it suitable for users who prioritise reliability and long usage hours. At the centre of this setup is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with a large 7,000 mAh battery for endurance. The chipset features an octa-core CPU configuration divided into performance and efficiency clusters:

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics processing

In day-to-day use, the processor handles social media apps, messaging platforms, video streaming, and web browsing comfortably. App launches remain reasonably quick, and multitasking performance remains stable even when multiple background apps are active in our use.

The phone comes with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, paired with up to 128 GB Storage. realme also supports dynamic RAM expansion up to 8 GB, allowing the system to allocate additional virtual memory when required. Storage can also be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card, providing ample of space for apps, media files, and games.

The realme P4 Lite 5G delivers a stable and reliable experience. Navigating the interface, switching between apps, and running common applications remain smooth, especially when combined with the phone’s 144 Hz display, which helps UI interactions feel more fluid. For gaming, the realme P4 Lite 5G handles many popular mobile titles at stable settings suitable for its hardware class. The device is clearly tuned for casual to moderate gaming rather than heavy competitive gameplay, but it delivers a dependable experience for the most popular mobile games.

To maintain stable performance during demanding tasks, the realme P4 Lite 5G incorporates a 5,300+ mm² VC cooling system designed to dissipate heat efficiently. This cooling solution helps regulate temperatures during extended gaming sessions or heavy workloads. During testing, the device remained comfortable to hold even after prolonged usage.

Cameras

For cameras, the phone features a single rear shooter, consisting of a 13 MP primary rear camera with LED flash

5 MP selfie on the front side. The realme P4 Lite 5G doesn’t position itself as a photography-centric smartphone, but it delivers a simple and functional camera setup designed to handle everyday imaging needs. While the hardware configuration is modest, it is tuned primarily for casual photography, social media sharing, and everyday documentation, which aligns with the phone’s positioning in the budget segment.

The 13 MP primary camera acts as the main imaging sensor and handles all photography tasks on the device. In well-lit environments, the camera captures reasonably detailed images with balanced colors and adequate contrast, suitable for everyday scenarios such as landscapes, street shots, and quick snapshots.

While it is not designed for advanced photography, the rear camera delivers dependable performance for everyday moments, which is exactly what most users in this segment expect.

The 5 MP selfie camera is mainly designed for video calls, casual selfies, and social media usage. Selfies appear fairly good for this budget, suitable for messaging apps and quick social media posts. Portrait effects are available through software processing, providing background blur for basic portrait-style selfies.

You get up to Full HD (1080p) video recording for everyday recording scenarios, same for the front camera. The phone includes several useful camera modes that allow users to experiment with different shooting styles. The camera application includes modes such as Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Pro Mode.

Take a look at some shots we took from the realme P4 Lite 5G camera.

realme P4 Lite Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

One of the standout highlights of the realme P4 Lite 5G is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than what is typically found in the budget smartphone segment. While many devices in this price range usually ship with batteries around 5,000 mAh, the P4 Lite pushes endurance further by offering a noticeably larger power reserve designed for extended daily usage.

Rather than positioning the battery purely as a specification highlight, realme has clearly designed the P4 Lite around long usage endurance, making it suitable for users who rely heavily on their smartphones throughout the day. In everyday usage, the 7,000 mAh battery delivers impressive endurance for a phone in this category. Under typical daily scenarios, including social media browsing, messaging, video streaming, navigation, and occasional gaming, the device can comfortably last close to two days on a single charge for many users.

realme claims up to 10 hours of video playback, 11 hours of chat, 12 hours of gaming, 70 hours of music, 43 hours of voice calling, and 393 hours of standby. The battery is said to last 6 years, which means the phone is secured for a long time in terms of battery health.

For moderate users, the battery often stretches beyond a full day with plenty of power left by the end of the evening. Even during heavier usage patterns involving extended screen time, the phone still manages to last well through a full day without requiring mid-day charging. The large battery capacity also helps maintain stable performance across different battery levels, since the system doesn’t need to aggressively restrict background activity to conserve power. Standby efficiency is also strong. Overnight idle drain remains minimal, and background apps stay active without consuming excessive power.

Although the battery capacity is larger, the charger is far more decent. It comes with 15W fast charging support, which is not that great when you see 33W or 44W charging already available in the segment. The charging might take you some time; the charging times might be naturally longer due to the large battery capacity.

Alongwith the 15W charging support, it also includes bypass charging, a feature that allows the device to draw power directly from the charger instead of routing it through the battery during intensive tasks such as gaming. This helps reduce heat buildup and battery stress, which can be beneficial for long-term battery health. This also reduces unnecessary charging cycles and helps control temperatures during prolonged sessions.

Overall, battery life is one of the defining strengths of the realme P4 Lite 5G. The 7,000 mAh battery significantly extends usage time compared to most phones in its price category, making it especially appealing for users who want long-lasting endurance, fewer charging cycles, and dependable day-to-day usage.

Verdict – realme P4 Lite 5G

The realme P4 Lite 5G stands out by focusing on practicality rather than chasing aggressive specifications. In a segment where many smartphones compete primarily on processor benchmarks or camera megapixels, realme has built the P4 Lite around long battery endurance, smooth everyday usability, and durable design. The biggest highlight is clearly the 7,000 mAh battery, which delivers significantly longer runtime than most smartphones in this price range. For many users, this translates to close to two days of usage on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent charging and making the phone especially useful for heavy daily users, travellers, or gamers.

Performance from the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor remains stable for everyday tasks such as social media, streaming, messaging, and casual gaming. The smooth 144 Hz display also improves the overall user experience, making navigation, scrolling, and animations feel smoother than what is typically expected from devices in this category.

The phone also brings a number of practical advantages, including MIL-STD-810H durability certification, IP64 dust and splash resistance, and ArmorShell structural protection, which help make it a more resilient device for daily use. On the software side, realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 delivers a clean interface with useful AI features and system-level optimisations.

Of course, the phone doesn’t try to compete in areas like advanced camera hardware or ultra-fast charging. Instead, it focuses on delivering consistent performance, strong battery life, and dependable usability, which are often the features that matter most for everyday users.

Starting at ₹12,999, the realme P4 Lite 5G positions itself as a battery-focused budget smartphone. For users who prioritise long battery life, smooth display performance, and reliable daily usage, the realme P4 Lite 5G stands out as a solid option in the affordable 5G segment.

realme P4 Lite 5G – Where To Buy

The realme P4 Lite 5G starts at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant, ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹500 bank offer as part of the first sale.

Price: ₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores

25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹500 bank offer as part of the first sale

Get realme P4 Lite 5G on realme.com/in