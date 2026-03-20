vivo India has expanded its T-series lineup with the launch of vivo T5x 5G, the successor to last year’s vivo T4x 5G. The vivo T5x 5G is designed around a clear focus on battery endurance, gaming performance, and durability, bringing together a large 7,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, and a 120 Hz Full HD+ display. It also introduces a 50 MP Sony IMX852 camera, IP68 + IP69 protection, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, positioning itself as a performance-oriented smartphone in the mid-range category.

The vivo T5x 5G combines several upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger battery capacity, a more powerful 4nm chipset, and improved durability features. vivo has also introduced the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 for the T5x 5G. We got to spend some time on the device to evaluate its display quality, performance behaviour, gaming capability, camera performance, and battery endurance. Here’s our vivo T5x 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting with its design, the vivo T5x 5G leans toward a clean and functional aesthetic while prioritising durability. The phone focuses on delivering a solid and dependable build, which aligns with its performance-focused positioning. The device is available in Star Silver and Cyber Green, both of which give the phone a modern and minimal appearance. The edges offer slight curves while the rear panel offers neat reflective textures, keeping the overall design uncluttered.

What stands out most is the phone’s emphasis on durability. The vivo T5x 5G carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, indicating that it has undergone testing for various environmental conditions such as drops, shocks, and temperature fluctuations. Additionally, the device features IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets.

In hand, the device feels well-balanced despite housing a large 7,200 mAh battery. The edges are comfortable to hold, and the phone doesn’t feel excessively bulky. Button placement remains as usual, with the power button doubling as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the volume controls sit just above it on the right side.

At the bottom, you’ll find the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, primary microphone, and speaker grille, while the top section houses an additional speaker and infrared sensor, enabling the phone to function as a remote control for compatible devices.

Moving towards the front side, the vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (2,408 × 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and responsive visual experience. The higher refresh rate noticeably improves scrolling fluidity, UI animations, and gaming responsiveness, making the interface feel quicker and more refined during daily use.

The panel can reach up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, maintaining good readability under outdoor conditions. While it isn’t an AMOLED display, the LCD panel still provides good brightness levels and clear visibility for media consumption, browsing, and gaming.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T5x 5G runs the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, bringing a modern and polished software experience that focuses on smooth performance, practical features, and everyday usability. OriginOS has gradually evolved into one of vivo’s most refined Android interfaces, and the T5x benefits from the same design philosophy seen across the brand’s newer devices. vivo has also confirmed that the T5x 5G will receive two years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

At first glance, OriginOS 6 feels clean, organised, and visually modern. The interface avoids excessive clutter while maintaining a balanced layout with clear visual hierarchy. System menus, settings pages, and app layouts feel intuitive and easy to navigate, making the overall experience approachable even for users switching from other Android skins.

Animations are smooth and consistent throughout the interface, helping interactions feel responsive without appearing overly flashy. Despite offering a wide range of features and customization options, the UI maintains a clean and streamlined presentation that never feels overwhelming.

OriginOS 6 offers a strong set of customisation options, allowing users to tailor the interface to their preferences. Users can adjust elements such as:

Home screen layouts and widgets

Icon styles and themes

Wallpapers and fonts

Lock screen styles and animations

System animations and visual effects

Dark mode and eye comfort settings

These options allow users to personalise the device without requiring third-party launchers or modifications.

System apps are also well optimised, and background processes are managed efficiently. Applications remain active when needed, which helps maintain smooth multitasking without aggressive memory management interrupting tasks.

In daily usage, the software remains stable and responsive even after extended sessions of app switching, browsing, or media consumption. This consistency contributes to a more dependable experience over time. OriginOS 6 integrates a range of AI-powered features designed to improve photography, system optimisation, and everyday usability.

On the imaging side, the camera app includes AI enhancements that automatically optimise scene detection, exposure, and color balance, helping users capture better photos without manual adjustments. AI-based system management also plays a role in improving efficiency. The software intelligently handles background processes, memory allocation, and battery optimisation, helping maintain performance while avoiding unnecessary power consumption.

The vivo T5x 5G also supports Google Gemini Live, bringing contextual AI assistance directly into the operating system. With Gemini Live, users can interact with the AI assistant using voice commands or by sharing the camera view to receive contextual information. This allows users to:

Identify objects or text in real time

Ask contextual questions based on what the camera sees

Receive explanations or suggestions instantly

Get assistance for everyday tasks using natural conversation

This integration adds another layer of smart functionality to the device while remaining lightweight enough to avoid affecting overall performance or battery life. At the end, the OriginOS 6 delivers a combination of clean interface design, useful customisation features, and intelligent system optimisations, making the device comfortable to use for both casual users and those looking for a more flexible Android experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

At its core, the vivo T5x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo, a 4nm SoC designed to deliver strong mid-range performance while maintaining efficient power consumption. Compared to the Dimensity 7300 used in the previous generation, the newer Dimensity 7400 Turbo brings improved CPU and GPU performance, making the device better suited for gaming, multitasking, and demanding everyday workloads. According to vivo, the chipset can achieve over 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, indicating a noticeable performance jump within its segment.

The 4nm Dimensity 7400 Turbo octa-core CPU architecture consists:

4 x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked up to 2.6 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz

ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for graphics and gaming

Integrated MediaTek AI processing unit for AI workloads

Fabricated using an advanced 4nm manufacturing process

The Mali-G615 MC2 GPU handles graphics rendering and gaming workloads, making the phone capable of running modern mobile titles smoothly while maintaining stable frame rates. For RAM and Storage, the vivo T5x 5G is available with 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, paired with 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The UFS 3.1 storage type, which is faster than UFS 2.2 as seen on previous vivo smartphones, significantly improves data transfer speeds, app loading times, and overall system responsiveness.

In daily usage, the vivo T5x 5G feels fast and responsive. Applications launch quickly, system animations remain fluid, and switching between commonly used apps such as social media platforms, browsers, and messaging apps happens without noticeable delays. The phone handles typical tasks such as video streaming, social media browsing, photography, and multitasking with ease. Even during extended usage sessions, the device maintains stable performance without noticeable slowdowns. The combination of the Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and OriginOS optimisations helps maintain consistent responsiveness throughout the day.

For gaming, the vivo T5x 5G performs confidently within the mid-range segment. Popular titles such as BGMI run smoothly at high graphics settings, with stable frame delivery, and Call of Duty: Mobile also performs well with medium to high graphics settings. Other games, such as Asphalt 9 Legends, also work smoothly. The phone benefits from a 120 Hz display, making gaming and UI transitions appear smoother. Overall, the phone is capable of handling casual to moderately heavy gaming, making it suitable for users who frequently play mobile games but do not require flagship-level performance.

During normal usage such as streaming, browsing, and multitasking, the phone remains comfortably cool in hand. When gaming for extended periods, temperatures rise gradually rather than suddenly, allowing the device to maintain consistent performance without aggressive throttling. The efficient 4nm chip, combined with optimized thermal management, ensures the phone remains stable during extended gaming or multitasking sessions.

Cameras

Cameras are one of the notable highlights of the vivo T5x 5G, and vivo’s approach here focuses on delivering a reliable primary sensor, good video capability, and practical everyday photography features rather than loading the device with multiple specialized lenses. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, led by a high-resolution Sony sensor designed to deliver balanced image quality in different lighting conditions.

The vivo T5x 5G features the following camera configuration:

50 MP primary camera (Sony IMX852 sensor) with autofocus

2 MP depth sensor for portrait photography

32 MP front selfie camera for selfies and video calls

Both the rear and front cameras support 4K video recording, which is a notable advantage in this segment, especially since many mid-range devices limit the front camera to lower resolutions.

At the heart of the camera system is the 50 MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor, which serves as the main imaging engine of the device. In daylight conditions, the camera captures images with good detail, balanced colors, and controlled contrast, producing photos that look natural without excessive sharpening. The image processing focuses on maintaining accurate color reproduction and consistent exposure, which works well for everyday photography scenarios such as landscapes, street photography, and social media shots.

In indoor environments or slightly dim lighting, the camera continues to deliver usable results. While noise levels increase slightly due to hardware limitations typical of the segment, the camera still maintains reasonable clarity for casual photography. The 2 MP depth sensor assists the primary camera when capturing portrait shots.

The front features a 32 MP selfie camera, which delivers noticeably higher resolution compared to many phones in this segment. Selfies captured in good lighting appear sharp with balanced skin tones and good exposure, making them suitable for social media sharing and video calls. The front camera also performs reliably for group selfies and casual photography. Portrait selfies are supported as well, offering background blur effects that help highlight the subject. Edge detection works reasonably well in most situations.

One of the strengths of the camera system is its 4K video recording support on both the rear and front cameras. This allows you to capture higher-resolution videos, whether you are filming with the main camera or recording selfie videos. Video footage remains stable and detailed in good lighting conditions, suitable for casual vlogging, travel clips, and social media content creation.

The camera application on the vivo T5x 5G includes several shooting modes that allow users to experiment with different styles of photography. Available camera modes include Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, Dual View Video, and more.

Overall, the 50 MP Sony IMX852 primary camera provides solid everyday photography performance, while the 32 MP front camera with 4K video recording adds strong selfie and vlogging capability. While the device may not include advanced telephoto or ultra-wide cameras, the combination of a capable main sensor and 4K recording on both cameras makes it a practical choice for users who want a straightforward yet capable smartphone camera system.

Take a look at the shots taken from the vivo T5x 5G camera.

vivo T5x 5G Camera Samples

Verdict – vivo T5x 5G Review

The vivo T5x 5G comes out as a well-balanced mid-range smartphone that focuses on battery endurance, reliable performance, and strong durability. The highlights are easy to identify – a massive 7,200 mAh battery, a MIL-STD-810H military grade durability with IP68 + IP69 ratings, fast Dimensity 7400 Turbo, an impressive 50 MP Sony IMX852 camera, and perks from the new OriginOS 6.

One of the biggest strengths of the device is its 7,200 mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging, which offers impressive endurance for daily usage. Combined with the efficient 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, the phone delivers stable performance for multitasking, media consumption, and gaming.

The camera setup, led by the 50 MP Sony IMX852 main sensor, provides dependable results for everyday photography, while the 32 MP front camera with 4K video recording makes the device suitable for selfies and casual content creation. On the software side, OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, brings a clean and responsive user interface with useful customization, AI features, and system optimizations.

Overall, the vivo T5x 5G positions itself as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone that prioritises long battery life, dependable hardware, and durable design. Starting at ₹18,999, the phone offers a compelling combination of large battery capacity, strong processor performance, reliable cameras, and robust build protection. The vivo T5x is a solid option for users looking for a capable and long-lasting smartphone in the sub-₹20K segment.

vivo T5x 5G – Where To Buy

The vivo T5x 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹22,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 24th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards or UPI, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options, and free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months with the ₹1,199 Reliance Jio prepaid plan.

Price: ₹18,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), and ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹18,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), and ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 24th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

24th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹2,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards or UPI, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options, and free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months with the ₹1,199 Reliance Jio prepaid plan

Get vivo T5x 5G on vivo.com/in