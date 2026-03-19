realme India has expanded its latest P-series lineup with the launch of realme P4 Lite 5G – a budget 5G smartphone featuring a massive 7,000 mAh battery, 144 Hz refresh rate display with 900 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, IP64-rated military-grade design, realme UI 7.0, and more.

One of the key highlights is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which realme says can deliver up to two days of usage. It supports 15W fast charging and bypass charging. The phone comes with IP64 dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, along with ArmorShell Protection for improved structural strength.

On the front side, the realme P4 Lite 5G sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a high 144 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 900 nits peak brightness. The rear side offers a 13 MP camera with LED flash while the front side has a 5 MP selfie camera. It also incldues a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6 GB RAM (+8 GB dynamic RAM) and up to 128 GB storage (up to 2 TB via microSD card). It also includes a 5,300+ mm² VC cooling system to help maintain performance during heavy usage. The device runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 backed with AI features.

The realme P4 Lite 5G starts at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant, ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹500 bank offer as part of the first sale.

realme P4 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores

25th March 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 price discount and a ₹500 bank offer as part of the first sale

Get realme P4 Lite 5G on realme.com/in