Reliance Jio has introduced a new feature that allows users traveling abroad to receive incoming SMS over Wi-Fi using VoWiFi (Wi-Fi Calling) without activating an international roaming pack. With this update, Jio subscribers can receive important messages such as bank OTPs, transaction alerts, and verification codes while overseas at no additional cost, as long as their phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Key Benefits

Free incoming SMS internationally: Users can receive text messages abroad through Wi-Fi Calling without extra charges.

Users can receive text messages abroad through Wi-Fi Calling without extra charges. No international roaming pack required: The feature works without activating a roaming plan.

The feature works without activating a roaming plan. Useful for essential alerts: Enables delivery of important messages such as bank OTPs, service notifications, and transaction alerts.

Enables delivery of important messages such as bank OTPs, service notifications, and transaction alerts. Continuous connectivity: Travelers can stay connected even when they are not using a local SIM or roaming network.

Jio says SMS messages are securely routed through the connected Wi-Fi network, ensuring safe and reliable delivery. The feature also works independently of foreign SIM cards or partner roaming networks, providing consistent access wherever a stable Wi-Fi connection is available, such as hotels, airports, cafes, and offices.

How to use the feature

Setting up the service requires only a few simple steps:

Connect your smartphone to any Wi-Fi network while abroad.

Enable Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) in the phone’s cellular or network settings.

Incoming SMS will be delivered instantly over Wi-Fi.

Requirements

To use this feature, users need: