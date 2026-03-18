Dreame Technology has launched two new robotic vacuum cleaners in India – the Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra. The new models are designed to provide automated home cleaning with smart navigation, obstacle avoidance, and adaptive cleaning for different floor surfaces, including carpets and hard floors.
Both robotic vacuums feature intelligent mapping systems that allow them to clean edges, corners, and areas under low furniture while adjusting suction and mop settings depending on the surface.
The Dreame L40 Ultra AE is the more premium model, designed for deep cleaning across different floor types with powerful suction and automated dock features.
Dreame L40 Ultra AE Features
- 19,000 Pa Vormax suction power
- TriCut Brush 3.0 to remove hair and debris without tangling
- MopExtend & RoboSwing for cleaning edges and tight corners
- 3DAdapt smart navigation with obstacle avoidance
- Multifunctional PowerDock with auto-empty, water refill, mop drying, and 75°C hot-water mop cleaning
- Self-Cleaning Washboard 2.0 for dock hygiene
- Ultrasonic carpet detection with automatic suction boost and mop lift
The Dreame D20 Ultra combines vacuuming and mopping in a single device while offering long runtime and automated dust collection.
Dreame D20 Ultra Features
- 13,000 Pa Vormax suction
- DuoScrub 2-in-1 system with dual rotary mops for stain removal
- RoboSwing edge cleaning for corners and baseboards
- Up to 100 days of hands-free dust collection with DualBoost 2.0 and a 3.2L dust bag
- Smart carpet detection with 10.5mm mop lift
- Pathfinder smart navigation with 3DAdapt obstacle detection
- 5,200 mAh battery offering up to 250 minutes of runtime with fast charging
Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, said, “Indian consumers are increasingly embracing smart, high-performance solutions that simplify everyday living. One of the biggest shifts we are noticing is the growing preference for all-in-one, highly automated cleaning solutions that minimize manual effort while delivering superior performance.
With the launch of the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra, we are expanding our portfolio with intelligent, fully integrated systems that combine powerful cleaning with advanced automation. These solutions give consumers greater control and flexibility in how they manage their homes, while reinforcing our larger mission of making everyday living simpler through innovation.”
Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra Price In India & Availability
- Price: ₹39,999 (Dreame D20 Ultra), ₹59,999 (Dreame L40 Ultra AE)
- Availability: 18th March 2026 i.e., today on Amazon.in and Croma stores