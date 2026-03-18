Dreame Technology has launched two new robotic vacuum cleaners in India – the Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra. The new models are designed to provide automated home cleaning with smart navigation, obstacle avoidance, and adaptive cleaning for different floor surfaces, including carpets and hard floors.

Both robotic vacuums feature intelligent mapping systems that allow them to clean edges, corners, and areas under low furniture while adjusting suction and mop settings depending on the surface.

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE is the more premium model, designed for deep cleaning across different floor types with powerful suction and automated dock features.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Features

19,000 Pa Vormax suction power

TriCut Brush 3.0 to remove hair and debris without tangling

MopExtend & RoboSwing for cleaning edges and tight corners

3DAdapt smart navigation with obstacle avoidance

Multifunctional PowerDock with auto-empty, water refill, mop drying, and 75°C hot-water mop cleaning

Self-Cleaning Washboard 2.0 for dock hygiene

Ultrasonic carpet detection with automatic suction boost and mop lift

The Dreame D20 Ultra combines vacuuming and mopping in a single device while offering long runtime and automated dust collection.

Dreame D20 Ultra Features

13,000 Pa Vormax suction

DuoScrub 2-in-1 system with dual rotary mops for stain removal

RoboSwing edge cleaning for corners and baseboards

Up to 100 days of hands-free dust collection with DualBoost 2.0 and a 3.2L dust bag

Smart carpet detection with 10.5mm mop lift

Pathfinder smart navigation with 3DAdapt obstacle detection

5,200 mAh battery offering up to 250 minutes of runtime with fast charging

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, said, “Indian consumers are increasingly embracing smart, high-performance solutions that simplify everyday living. One of the biggest shifts we are noticing is the growing preference for all-in-one, highly automated cleaning solutions that minimize manual effort while delivering superior performance.

With the launch of the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra, we are expanding our portfolio with intelligent, fully integrated systems that combine powerful cleaning with advanced automation. These solutions give consumers greater control and flexibility in how they manage their homes, while reinforcing our larger mission of making everyday living simpler through innovation.”

Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra Price In India & Availability