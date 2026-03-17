vivo India has launched its latest vivo T series smartphone – the vivo T5x 5G, the successor to last year’s vivo T4x 5G. Key highlights include a massive 7,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, military-grade durability, 50 MP Sony IMX852 main camera, OriginOS 6, and more.

One of the key highlights of the vivo T5x 5G is its massive 7,200 mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the 6,500 mAh battery on its predecessor. The battery comes with 44W fast charging support. On the front, the device sports a 6.76-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (2,408 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust and water, and is available in Star Silver and Cyber Green colors. The device also includes MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, indicating enhanced durability against drops and environmental conditions.

The vivo T5x 5G is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, replacing the Dimensity 7300 used in the previous generation. According to vivo India, the chipset delivers over 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, promising improved performance for gaming and multitasking.

The SoC is laced with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is available in 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage. On the software side, the phone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6. vivo India has also promised 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates for the device.

The vivo T5x 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports 4K video recording. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 32 MP front camera, which also supports 4K video recording. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, 5G connectivity, and more.

The vivo T5x 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹22,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 24th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards or UPI, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options, and free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months with the ₹1,199 Reliance Jio prepaid plan.

vivo T5x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹18,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), and ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹18,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), and ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 24th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores

24th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores Offers: Up to ₹2,000 instant discount with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards or UPI, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options, and free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months with the ₹1,199 Reliance Jio prepaid plan

Get vivo T5x 5G on vivo.com/in