Samsung India has expanded its Galaxy M-series lineup with the launch of Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, an affordable 5G smartphone in India priced at ₹12,999 featuring a 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, OneUI 8.0 based on Android 16, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is claimed to be the segment’s smoothest smartphone, along with the longest video playback time, the highest OS and security upgrades, and the highest 5G bands in the segment. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (with up to 2 TB via microSD card support), and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The device runs Android 16 with One UI 8 and comes with Gemini Live AI features. Samsung has also promised six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is notable in this price segment. In terms of design, the phone has an 8.2mm slim body in a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel and comes in Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue colors.

The device sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a notch-style Infinity-U design. For photography, the phone includes a 50 MP primary rear camera along with a 2 MP depth sensor, while the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be Amazon.com, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. Limited-period online sales will run daily from 12 PM to 2 PM. The launch offer includes a ₹1,250 instant discount for a limited period.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: Amazon.com, Samsung.com, and select retail stores; limited-period online sales will run daily from 12 PM to 2 PM

Amazon.com, Samsung.com, and select retail stores; limited-period online sales will run daily from 12 PM to 2 PM Offers: ₹1,250 instant discount for a limited period

Get Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G on Samsung.com