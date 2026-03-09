Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy M17e 5G in India, expanding its popular Galaxy M series lineup. The smartphone will be officially unveiled on March 17, following the launch of the Galaxy M17 in October last year. The Galaxy M17e 5G is aimed at younger users and focuses on key aspects such as battery life, display performance, and long-term software support.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also includes Adaptive Brightness with High Brightness Mode (HBM), which adjusts screen visibility depending on ambient lighting conditions.

In terms of design, the device measures 8.2mm in thickness and uses a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel. Samsung has also included its Key Island design, which slightly raises the button area for easier access. The phone comes with an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and minor water splashes. Color options include – Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The chipset also includes an integrated modem supporting multiple 5G bands for nationwide connectivity. The device packs a 6,000 mAh battery, one of the key highlights of the smartphone. Samsung says the battery works with One UI 8 optimizations, which can automatically place unused apps into sleep mode to reduce power consumption and improve battery efficiency.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait and bokeh effects. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers an 8 MP front camera.

The Galaxy M17e 5G will run One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 out of the box. Samsung has introduced several interface enhancements, including:

Large Folders for easier app organization on the home screen

Now Bar and Live Notifications, which display real-time updates such as timers, music playback, and other ongoing activities directly on the lock screen

The device also includes AI-powered features such as:

Google Gemini AI assistant for text generation and summarization

Circle to Search, allowing users to search for on-screen content without leaving the current app

Samsung has also promised six generations of Android OS updates along with six years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, Samsung India online store, and offline retail stores across India, after the 17th March 2026 official launch. Pricing details are expected to be announced at the launch event.