SanDisk India has launched the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive, offering ultra-compact portable storage designed to stay connected to laptops, tablets, and other USB-C devices without blocking surrounding ports. The company says the device is the world’s smallest 1 TB USB-C flash drive, making it suitable for users who need additional storage while keeping the drive permanently attached to their device.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive features a very small and low-profile design, allowing it to remain plugged into devices without protruding significantly. This makes it ideal for laptops, tablets, and other USB-C devices where space around the port is limited.

The flash drive uses a USB-C connector with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, enabling faster file transfers compared to traditional USB drives. SanDisk says the flash drive supports sequential read speeds of up to 400 MB/s on the 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB variants. The 64 GB variant offers slightly lower performance with read speeds up to 300 MB/s.

Users can also manage their files through the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which allows easy file management, backup, and restore functions on supported systems.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive supports multiple platforms, including Windows 10 or later, macOS 12 or later, and iPadOS 15 or later. The device also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Speaking on the launch, Tareq Husseini, Senior Director, Sales, IMEA, at Sandisk, said, “From students to professionals, many consumers today carry slim laptops and tablets with them. In addition to their devices, they need storage that fits seamlessly and discreetly into their on-the-go lifestyles. At Sandisk, we focus on innovation that keeps up with evolving consumer needs so they can continue to create without interruptions. With its compact, leave-in design, the new SANDISK® Extreme Fit™ USB-C™ Flash Drive delivers fast, high-capacity storage without the hassle of plugging and unplugging or relying on a connection to cloud services.”

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is priced at ₹2,049 for 64 GB Storage, ₹2,799 for 128 GB Storage, ₹4,899 for 256 GB Storage, ₹4,999 for 512 GB Storage, and ₹17,299 for 1 TB Storage. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart.com.

