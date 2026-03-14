Nothing has announced an exclusive retail drop event for the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro at its official Nothing Store in Bengaluru. The event will take place on 21st March 2026, at 6:00 PM IST, giving fans the chance to purchase the smartphone in person for the first time.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Series was unveiled earlier this month during the company’s London launch event and went on sale online starting 13th March. Following the launch, Nothing is now hosting a special offline retail event for customers who want to experience and buy the device directly from the brand’s store.

Nothing has also announced special perks for early buyers attending the Bengaluru event:

Exclusive bundle for the first 100 customers

Engraved limited edition of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

Free pair of Nothing Ear earbuds

This retail drop marks the first public in-store sale of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. Earlier, the company organized a similar retail drop for the Nothing Phone (4a) on 7th March 2026.

Venue details:

Nothing Store Bengaluru

660/1, 100 Feet Road

1st Stage Indiranagar

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

The event is expected to attract Nothing fans and early adopters, especially those interested in the limited engraved edition available only during the launch drop.