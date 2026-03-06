Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (4a) in India, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone and the successor to the Nothing Phone (3a). The new device brings several upgrades, including a larger display, improved Glyph lighting, a more powerful processor, and a bigger battery. The Phone (4a) also introduces a new Glyph Bar design, an upgraded telephoto camera, and improved durability compared to its predecessor. Key highlights include a new Glyph Bar design, a 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, Nothing OS 4.1, and more.

Nothing continues its signature lighting design with the Glyph interface, but this time it has been redesigned as a single Glyph Bar. The bar consists of 63 mini-LEDs arranged in seven squares, and Nothing claims it is 40% brighter than previous versions, reaching up to 3,500 nits. The company also says the new design eliminates light leakage and yellow fringing across brightness levels.

The Nothing Phone (4a) keeps the brand’s signature transparent design, but introduces a pill-shaped aluminium camera bar. The back panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Nothing says the device offers 34% better bend resistance compared to the Phone (3a). It also comes with IP64 dust and splash resistance and is available in Pink, White, Black, and Blue color options.

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness, offering improved visibility outdoors. The screen also supports HDR10+, 10-bit colour, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Powering the device is the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Nothing says the phone includes improved VC cooling for better thermal management during intensive tasks. The smartphone runs Android 16 with Nothing OS 4.1. Nothing has promised 3 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates. The phone also retains the Essential Key, which has now been moved to the left side, along with the Essential Space feature.

The camera system on the Nothing Phone (4a) includes:

50 MP main camera with Samsung GN9 sensor and OIS

8 MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view

50 MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera with OIS

32 MP selfie camera

The new 3.5x periscope telephoto lens replaces the 2x telephoto from the previous generation and supports 7x lossless zoom and up to 70x ultra zoom. The cameras support 4K video recording at up to 30 fps, along with features like Action Mode.

The Indian variant of the Nothing Phone (4a) packs a 5,400 mAh battery, while the global version features a 5,080 mAh battery. It supports 50W wired charging, which can charge the device to 50% in 22 minutes and 100% in 56 minutes. However, the phone does not include wireless charging. Nothing claims the battery can maintain over 90% health after 1,200 charging cycles, equivalent to more than three years of daily charging.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is priced at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹42,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹45,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available starting 13th March 2026 on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail stores across India.

Ahead of the general sale, the company will host an exclusive first-drop event at the Nothing Store Bengaluru on 7th March at 6 PM IST. The first 100 buyers will receive a special engraved edition of the Phone (4a) along with complimentary Nothing Ear (a) earbuds and an option to purchase CMF Buds 2 Plus for ₹999. The launch offers include up to ₹4,000 bank discounts, up to ₹1,000 exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months with an additional ₹5,000 credit card EMI discount.

