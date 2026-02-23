Nothing has officially revealed the design of the Nothing Phone (4a) ahead of its global launch event scheduled for 5th March in London. The new visuals confirm several changes while retaining elements familiar to Nothing’s design language. The Phone (4a) is positioned as a step closer to flagship-grade experience, as previously hinted by the company’s leadership.
The Nothing Phone (4a) features a triple rear camera setup, which notably includes a telephoto camera – a relatively rare addition in its expected segment.
Key design changes include:
- Glyph LEDs around the camera are missing, suggesting a design rethink
- LED elements appear repositioned below the camera module
- Power button and volume rockers on the right side are placed slightly higher
- Essential Key remains on the left side, consistent with Nothing’s recent design choices
The overall aesthetic keeps the brand’s transparent-inspired look while introducing subtle structural refinements.
Nothing has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (4a) series will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. The standard Phone (4a) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.
Other expected specifications include:
- Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, out of the box
- 6.82-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
- 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals
According to teasers and leaks, the Nothing Phone (4a) is likely to pack a 5,400 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging, positioning it competitively in the upper mid-range segment.
The design teaser hints at multiple colour options:
- Blue
- Pink
- Black
- White
Nothing has indicated that the Phone (4a) series will feature “bold new experimentation” with colors, moving beyond its traditionally minimalist palette.
Nothing Phone (4a) Launch Event Details
The Nothing Phone (4a) global launch event will take place on:
- Date: 5th March 2026
- Time: 10:30 AM GMT / 4:00 PM IST
- Venue: Central Saint Martins, London
- Live stream: Available globally
Nothing Headphone (a) may debut alongside Phone 4a Series on the 5th March 2026. Nothing appears to be preparing for the launch of a new pair of wireless headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone (a). Ahead of the company’s upcoming launch event, the device has been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification database, hinting that its global debut could be just around the corner.