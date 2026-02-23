Nothing has officially revealed the design of the Nothing Phone (4a) ahead of its global launch event scheduled for 5th March in London. The new visuals confirm several changes while retaining elements familiar to Nothing’s design language. The Phone (4a) is positioned as a step closer to flagship-grade experience, as previously hinted by the company’s leadership.

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a triple rear camera setup, which notably includes a telephoto camera – a relatively rare addition in its expected segment.

Key design changes include:

Glyph LEDs around the camera are missing, suggesting a design rethink

LED elements appear repositioned below the camera module

Power button and volume rockers on the right side are placed slightly higher

Essential Key remains on the left side, consistent with Nothing’s recent design choices

The overall aesthetic keeps the brand’s transparent-inspired look while introducing subtle structural refinements.

Nothing has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (4a) series will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. The standard Phone (4a) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

Other expected specifications include:

Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, out of the box

6.82-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

According to teasers and leaks, the Nothing Phone (4a) is likely to pack a 5,400 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging, positioning it competitively in the upper mid-range segment.

The design teaser hints at multiple colour options:

Blue

Pink

Black

White

Nothing has indicated that the Phone (4a) series will feature “bold new experimentation” with colors, moving beyond its traditionally minimalist palette.

Nothing Phone (4a) Launch Event Details

The Nothing Phone (4a) global launch event will take place on:

Date: 5th March 2026

5th March 2026 Time: 10:30 AM GMT / 4:00 PM IST

10:30 AM GMT / 4:00 PM IST Venue: Central Saint Martins, London

Central Saint Martins, London Live stream: Available globally

Nothing Headphone (a) may debut alongside Phone 4a Series on the 5th March 2026. Nothing appears to be preparing for the launch of a new pair of wireless headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone (a). Ahead of the company’s upcoming launch event, the device has been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification database, hinting that its global debut could be just around the corner.