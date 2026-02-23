Amazon has officially inaugurated its second-largest office in Asia in Bengaluru, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India as a key global technology and operations hub. The new corporate campus was inaugurated by M. B. Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

The expansion aligns with Amazon’s broader growth strategy in India, where the company has already invested over $40 billion and plans to invest an additional $35 billion by 2030.

Campus Overview and Operations

The newly opened Bengaluru campus is designed to serve as a major operational and innovation hub for Amazon’s India business.

Location: Five-acre site, around 15 km from Kempegowda International Airport

The campus will host teams across key Amazon business units, including:

E-commerce

Operations and logistics

Payments

Technology and engineering

Seller services

Workspace Design and Employee Amenities

Amazon says the new office is designed to support large-scale collaboration, flexibility, and employee well-being. The building is organized into “self-sustaining neighborhoods”, each combining workspaces with social and recreational areas.

Professional Workspaces

Flexible workstations

Meeting rooms and huddle spaces

Breakout and collaboration zones

Dedicated event areas with capacity for 200+ people

Recreation and Community Spaces

Landscaped lawns and outdoor community zones

Amphitheater for gatherings and events

Sports facilities, including basketball and pickleball courts

Dining Facilities

Two full floors dedicated to cafeterias

Multiple global cuisine options for employees

The Bengaluru campus supports Amazon’s sustainability roadmap under The Climate Pledge, through which the company has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Environmental measures at the facility include:

Responsible sourcing of construction materials

Reuse of existing office assets to reduce embodied carbon

Deployment of high-efficiency building systems

Design choices aimed at lowering long-term operational emissions

Amazon says these efforts contribute to reducing both operational and embodied carbon across its global real estate portfolio.

Dr. M.B. Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, said, “Amazon’s continued investment in Bengaluru reflects India’s growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large-scale campuses like Amazon’s new campus create high-quality jobs, strengthen local ecosystem, and support India’s digital economy. We welcome investments that build long-term capability and create opportunity for our workforce.”

Samir Kumar, Country Manager Amazon India, said, “India continues to be a long-term priority for Amazon, and Bengaluru has played a central role in our journey here. Over the years, the city has been home to some of our earliest technology and business teams, and today it remains a key hub for innovation and talent. We are grateful to Dr. M.B. Patil for joining us to inaugurate this campus and for Government of Karnataka’s continued support. As we build for customers in India and around the world, we remain committed to investing in infrastructure, technology, and talent for the long term.”

With this new campus, Amazon further deepens its footprint in India, positioning Bengaluru as a strategic center for technology development, operations, and innovation. The company says the facility will play a key role in supporting its expanding India and global businesses over the coming decade.