Nothing appears to be preparing for the launch of a new pair of wireless headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone (a). Ahead of the company’s upcoming launch event, the device has been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification database, hinting that its global debut could be just around the corner.

The listing suggests that the Nothing Headphone (a) may arrive as a more affordable alternative to the premium Nothing Headphone 1, which debuted in India last year. According to a report by XpertPick, the Nothing Headphone (a) has appeared on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website in Singapore under the model number B186.

While the certification does not reveal detailed specifications, it confirms that the device is a wireless Bluetooth headphone, typically a strong indicator that a commercial launch is near. Certification listings like IMDA are usually completed shortly before products go on sale, suggesting Nothing could unveil the headphones very soon.

Nothing hasn’t officially announced the Headphone (a) yet. However, the company is scheduled to host a launch event on 5th March, where it will unveil the Nothing Phone 4a Series. It is widely expected that the Nothing Headphone (a) could also be revealed at the same event.

Previous leaks suggest the headphones could launch in Europe and other global markets on 12th March, shortly after the Phone 4a series announcement.

Leaks indicate that the Nothing Headphone (a) may be positioned as a mid-range offering with the following pricing:

EUR 159 in Europe (~₹17,060 in India)

GBP 149 in the UK (~₹18,300 in India)

The headphones are tipped to launch in Black, Pink, White, and Yellow color options.

For comparison, the Nothing Headphone 1 was introduced at EUR 299 (around ₹32,500) globally and launched in India at ₹21,990, indicating that the Headphone (a) could significantly undercut the flagship model.

How It May Differ From Nothing Headphone 1

The Nothing Headphone 1 features:

40mm dynamic drivers

Up to 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Bluetooth 5.3 with AAC, SBC, and LDAC codec support

1,040 mAh battery

Up to 80 hours of battery life (AAC, ANC off)

While specifications of the Headphone (a) remain unknown, its lower price suggests potential trade-offs in ANC strength, battery size, or materials, while retaining Nothing’s signature transparent-inspired design language.

With certification approvals in place and a major launch event just days away, the Nothing Headphone (a) appears close to an official reveal. If priced aggressively, it could become a compelling option in the mid-range wireless headphone segment, especially for users drawn to Nothing’s design-focused ecosystem.